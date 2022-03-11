NDC MP ‘exposes’ First Deputy Speaker on voting as acting Speaker

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu

National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has gone into the archives to produce a video which has First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu rejecting the rights of a Deputy Speaker or any other member to vote during proceedings if he or she is presiding.

A move by Mr. Osei Owusu to vote after having presided over a sitting in December 2021 provoked fisticuffs in Parliament.



The move was found by the Minority to be against the Standing Orders, provoking some of them to pull the Speaker’s chairs and engage the Majority members in hot exchanges including pushing and shoving one another.



The case was dragged to court by law lecturer Justice Abdulai, who wanted clarification on Articles 102 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution.



After several weeks, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 9 ruled that Joewise, as the First Deputy Speaker is affectionately called, did not infringe the constitution in exercising his right to vote on that day.



The judgment has divided opinions across several discussions with the country’s two main political rivals John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also towing the lines of the opposite views. While Mr. Mahama questions the judgment, Mr. Akufo-Addo welcomes it.

But on Friday, South Dayi’s Dafeamekpor posted the video on Twitter and wrote: “This was the 1st Deputy Speaker speaking to clarify this same matter sometime last year then they got him to change his mind a couple of months ago because they needed more numbers for E-Levy.



“Vindication lies in the womb of time. Just watch this short video and hear him.”



He suggests that the Bekwai MP may have been influenced to change his stance as a result of the need for the Majority to increase its numbers for the vote on the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy.



