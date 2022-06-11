NDC MP lauds taxi driver for alerting them on pro-LGBTQ+ billboard

LGBTQ+ billboard

Anti-LGBTQ+ campaigner, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has lauded a taxi driver for bringing the attention of the campaigners of an erected pro-LGBTQ+ billboard along the Tema motorway.

Even though he did not mention the said driver’s name – he said his information was needful in their fight against LGBTQ+ activities in the country.



“They mounted the billboard at dawn and he saw it and informed us,” he said on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



According to him, similar billboards have been mounted at strategic points across the city but vowed action will be taken against those behind them,



Mr Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor who is also a Member of Parliament for the South Dayi Constituency also applauded city authorities for the swift response with which they(Anti-LGBTQ+) had addressed their concerns for the removal of the “uncultured” billboard.

Some lawmakers have frowned upon the activities of LGBTQ+ in the country – but law is yet to be passed on their activities in Ghana.



What is LGBT+



LGBT is an initialism that stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender. In use since the 1990s, the initialism, as well as some of its common variants, functions as an umbrella term for sexuality and gender identity.