NDC MP opposes nomination of ex-NPP aspirant to Supreme Court

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently announced four nominees as Justices for the Supreme Court.

One of his nominees is the subject of a protest by the National Democratic Congress, NDC, lawmaker for Banda Constituency, Ahmed Ibrahim.



The MP is concerned with the nomination of Ernest Gaewu, a High Court judge who is among the nominees expected to be vetted by Parliament's Privileges Committee in due course.



According to him, the nominee should not have been nominated in the first place because he was politically tainted having contested as a Parliamentary aspirant for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ho Central constituency years ago.



“Judges are not supposed to meddle in politics, so why do you send a politician to the bench?" he questioned in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV on Tuesday, August 2.



"Let’s protect the myth surrounding the Supreme Court because back then, when the Supreme Court is mentioned, lawyers were afraid but today, even serial callers are being nominated to the Supreme Court,” he stressed.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's other three nominees for a seat at the apex court include Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu - all Appeal Court Justices.

According to reports, the nominations were made in lieu of expected vacancies that will be occasioned by expected retirements.



