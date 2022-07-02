13
NDC MP shed tears as court frees him on charges of fraud, money laundering

1.21515684 MP David Vondee (left) with his lawyer after his acquittal

Sat, 2 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

David Vondee, Member of Parliament (MP) for Twifo Atti-Morkwa, has been acquitted and discharged by an Accra High Court on charges of defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.

The MP, who seems to be surprised by the court's ruling asked his lawyer if he was indeed free.

"Counsel, am I free forever? He asked.

The court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh held that the State could not prove the charges.

The MP on hearing the acquittal shed tears in the dock.

The legislator through his lawyer filed a submission of no case after prosecution had closed its case.

The State had arraigned the MP and charged him for allegedly defrauding a private company of $2.4 million and money laundering between August 2015 and July 2016.

The MP denied the charges and was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC 2 million in May last year.

Source: GNA
