NDC MP tackles Christian Council on silence over police ‘threat’ on prophecies

Member of Parliament, MP, for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has lashed out at the leadership of the Christian Council together with the Peace Council and the Pentecostal churches over the seeming “culture of silence” that has gagged them over the Ghana Police Service's recent statements cautioning men of God against doom prophecies.



According to him, the groups have been silent over the matter as result of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) being at the helm of affairs of the country.



He stressed that the same would not have been the situation if such statements from the police were made under the tenure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Herrrr. This Govt can say anything these days and get away with it. The Christian Council; the Peace Council & the Pentecostal churches leadership will read this & keep quiet because it is under Npp. Imagine this letter was written by police & directed at Christendom under Ndc” he tweeted.





The Christian Council; the Peace Council & the Pentecostal churches leadership will read this & keep quiet because it is under Npp. Imagine this letter was written by police & directed at Christendom under Ndc pic.twitter.com/nb3FAjUIv8 — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) January 6, 2022

The Ghana Police Service has in recent times declared war against prophecies that could potentially create fear and panic amongst the populace.Ahead of last year’s 31st December watchnight service, the police issued a stern warning to Men of God to desist from such prophecies.

Citing the country’s laws, it said that, “it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true”.



It also noted that persons found to be on the wrong side of this law could be liable to a 5-year term of imprisonment.



In its latest statement on prophecies, the police says it is analysing some prophetic video footages it had received to prosecute the offenders.



“Following this initiative, multiple video footages have come to our attention regarding the communication of prophecies on the night of 31st December, 2021. Police have begun analysing these videos to ascertain whether any of them is in breach of the laws of the country and anybody found culpable will be put before court,” part of the statement read.



The statement also urged prophets of the Gospel to continuously observe the ban on doom prophecies on a daily basis, failure which the relevant sanctions will be applied to culprits.

“We would like to caution that, the law on publication of information including prophecies that have the tendency to cause fear and panic or put people’s lives in danger, is not limited to 31st December only, but should be adhered to on a daily basis.



“We wish to reiterate that the law and the police are not against religious practices of the performance of religious doctrines and beliefs such as prophecies. However, if such information is communicated publicly and undermine the laws of the state, the relevant laws and sanctions will be applied,” the statement concluded.



Last year’s watchnight service passed away silently without the usual doom prophecies.



However, some men of God such as Reverend Owusu Bempah prophesied in a “coded” language with Prophet Nigel Gaisie also prophesying about a country called “Umuofia” which had a similar bearing to Ghana.