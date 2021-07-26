NDC MP takes on Akufo-Addo over ‘insulting’ coronavirus address

Member of Parliament, Tamale North constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini

Member of Parliament for the Tamale North constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini, has expressed grave concern over the credibility of President Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo when he promised the country in his 25th COVID-19 public address to the nation that the country would receive about 1.3 million Sputnik V vaccines in the month of May.

He said it is insulting that the president, after ten weeks of promising the whole country, comes back empty-handed and yet fails to say anything concerning that promise.



Mr. Suhuyini said he felt so insulted and helpless that the country could have a president like Akufo-Addo who could disrespect the whole country by making such dire promises and come back some ten weeks after and not brief the nation on the status of his promise.



He said even if there are problems with the procurement of the promised vaccines, all the president needed to do was to come back and explain to the country that there was a problem that is why the country couldn’t receive the promised 1.3 million vaccines.



To the Tamale North legislator, that is how a president shows respect to his citizenry but not the quiet approach President Akufo-Addo has taken on the said promise in his 25th address to the nation.

Mr. Suhuyini made this pronouncement in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3 on Monday, July 26.



He was reacting to the president’s 26th address to the nation on Sunday, July 25 concerning the state of the pandemic in the country.



“Unfortunately, just listening to the president was very depressing and my brother just talked about the Russian Sputnik V vaccines. This is the president who in his last address told us that we were going to get about 1.3 million Sputnik V vaccines by May. Isn’t it insulting to us that after ten weeks he returns and doesn’t even say a word about that?” Mr. Suhuyini wondered.



He continued: “I mean I felt so insulted and I felt so helpless that I have such a president that can just feel disrespect towards us. He told us about Sputnik V and he said 1.3 million will come in May. If there are problems all he needs to do to show respect to us is to explain to us but to disrespect us in the way he did, means he doesn’t care.”