4
Menu
News

NDC MP to sue government over National Cathedral sole sourcing to David Adjeye

Ernest Henry Norgbey Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government facilitates National Cathedral construction

Government criticised for priotising National Cathedral

Critics of National Cathedral project cite procurement breaches

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey, has served indication of his decision to sue government over the awarding of the National Cathedral Contract to Sir David Adjaye of David Adjaye and Associates through sole sourcing.

According to citinewsroom, the Ashaiman MP indicated that the decision to hire Sir David Adjaye as construction advisor for the National Cathedral project through sole-sourcing breached procurement processes.

“I do not have much difficulty in the construction of the cathedral but what I do have is procurement breaches in granting single source approval to the consultant in this regard and so basically that is my only challenge.”

“The office of the President wrote a letter to the Public Procurement Authority seeking approval under the single-source method. The precondition under which they wrote the letter was under 72 {5} B which states that you can only do that under emergency situations, but I am wondering what is urgent about this contract that we have to go by single-source,” citinewsroom quoted him as having said.

There have been a lot of controversies generated by the government’s decision to facilitate the construction of a National Cathedral.

Amidst the backlash, the government has reportedly disbursed GHC200 million of state funds towards it.

GA/WH

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Speaker roars, MPs bash Akufo-Addo’s ministers over absenteeism
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
Related Articles: