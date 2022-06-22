NDC MP to sue government over National Cathedral sole sourcing to David Adjeye

Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey

Government facilitates National Cathedral construction

Government criticised for priotising National Cathedral



Critics of National Cathedral project cite procurement breaches



The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey, has served indication of his decision to sue government over the awarding of the National Cathedral Contract to Sir David Adjaye of David Adjaye and Associates through sole sourcing.



According to citinewsroom, the Ashaiman MP indicated that the decision to hire Sir David Adjaye as construction advisor for the National Cathedral project through sole-sourcing breached procurement processes.



“I do not have much difficulty in the construction of the cathedral but what I do have is procurement breaches in granting single source approval to the consultant in this regard and so basically that is my only challenge.”

“The office of the President wrote a letter to the Public Procurement Authority seeking approval under the single-source method. The precondition under which they wrote the letter was under 72 {5} B which states that you can only do that under emergency situations, but I am wondering what is urgent about this contract that we have to go by single-source,” citinewsroom quoted him as having said.



There have been a lot of controversies generated by the government’s decision to facilitate the construction of a National Cathedral.



Amidst the backlash, the government has reportedly disbursed GHC200 million of state funds towards it.



