5
Menu
News

NDC MPs boycotting sittings, NPP MPs following Bawumia must not be paid – Political Analyst

Parliament Proceeding567.jfif Parliament of Ghana

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A political analyst has condemned the Minority and Majority in Parliament for their behaviour in Ghana’s parliament.

Boakye Yiadom, the analyst, stated unequivocally that it makes no sense for Minority MPs to boycott sittings and attend court proceedings involving Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson and Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

He called their actions unnecessary and irresponsible, saying they should have serious consequences on both sides of the House.

He slammed the MPs on the side of the Majority, wondering why they would abandon their parliamentary duties and following Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign tours.

"Our politicians always forget that they will return to use Ghanaian voters to seek our votes. When some of these irresponsible decisions are made, they forget that they will come back to us and demand that we vote for them again. Ghanaians voted for you and expect you to engage in activities that will help the country develop. If you engage in such irresponsible activities, you have no business Parliament.

It makes no sense to me for Minority MPs to abandon their duties in order to accompany their MPs in court. Isn’t this the same Quayson who is dragging KT Hammond to court for contempt? If he [Quayson] believes the court has treated him unfairly, why drag another person before the same court in which he has lost faith?”

"Ghana is governed by laws, so we must put an end to partisan politics and allow the laws to function. We will go around in circles if we continue to engage in partisan politics. You cannot hold the country hostage for the sake of your personal or political interests.

If these MPs have no valid reason for boycotting sittings, it should be deducted from their pay. Any day they refuse to attend meetings should be deducted from their pay. In addition, Ghanaians should punish the MPs in 2024,” he suggested.

"I think Ghanaian voters must vote against these MPs, not just the Minority but the majority.” In the same way that I have condemned the Minority, I will also condemn the Majority and the MPs who are on the campaign trail with the Vice President. I condemn these two in no uncertain terms. They will pay for these irresponsible behaviours,” he said on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku
Kwesi Pratt reacts to leaked audio on IGP
Otabil’s name pops up in Adjetey Anang’s wife’s pregnancy story
Young Ghanaian who shot relatives in US slapped with 6 charges, pleads not guilty
Sack Dampare and lose 1 million votes - A Plus' warning to NPP on July 2
Two top civil servants who have been branded NDC members
Ablakwa petitions World Bank over Ursula's US$48m 'unapproved' contract
Related Articles: