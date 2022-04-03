NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart

Captain Smart is the host of Onua Maakye

Akufo-Addo assents E-Levy bill into law

Captain Smart disappointed in Minority walkout from parliament



Govt to start E-Levy deduction from May 2022



The outspoken host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart, has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament knew exactly what they were about when they walked out of parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



On that day, parliament passed the long-debated Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) with only members of the Majority side of the House present.



Reacting to the passage of the E-Levy and the issues that came out of it, Captain Smart said that the NDC MPs actually masterminded the processes that led to the passage of the bill, even in their absence.



“The best way to check any government saying they are lost in a forest, meanwhile they are on a desert, is the opposition; the best way to do that is to have a formidable opposition but yesterday, the NDC showed us that even when they come to power, they will never strike out the E-Levy: they support it.

“NDC MPs are the ones who orchestrated for the E-Levy to be passed… The NDC MPs said they will vote against it, so, why did you leave parliament? The old were watching the young so, when the young were fooling, you the old, you leave the house and allow the young to set the house ablaze and then you come and tell us that the children were not brought up well.



“We are too smart for anybody calling himself honourable to come and deceive us with some childish political tactic and political expediency. When the session started, the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, gave a brilliant submission but it was already planned that they would walk out,” he claimed.



The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has since assented to the bill, making it a law. Deductions would however begin from May 2022.



Watch Captain Smart speak about it here:



