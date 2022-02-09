NDC MPs ready to die fighting ‘senseless, insensitive & regressive’ E-Levy – Sosu

Francis-Xavier Sosu

Govt wants to impose a 1.75% tax on Ghanaians

Minority MPs are against the levy



Sosu has indicated that NDC MPs will do everything possible to kick against it

Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP, Madina, has stated that his colleagues on the Minority side will rather die than travel to seek medical care abroad, it that is the only means to thwart the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) by the Majority group in Parliament.



According to him, his colleagues are doing so, in order to see progress in the country.



His comments followed an earlier comment by Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, who alleged that some MPs on the Minority side of the house are prioritising the fight against the controversial E-Levy at the risk of their lives and health.

Contributing to a debate on the floor of the House, the Effutu MP stated, “Mr. Speaker, there are many with health concerns, yet you are not travelling…it id for the records that many of you are supposed to travel for health reviews and all that. Why are you not travelling? The rules say that Members are available and voting so what is your problem? Travel – travel. Mr. Speaker, they should travel – you are at liberty to travel. Mr. Speaker, they should travel.”



Responding to his colleague in a post on his Facebook page, Francis-Xavier Sosu wrote:



“The 137 NDC MPs will rather die fighting the senseless insensitive and regressive E-levy than to travel and allow your government to pass the wicked E-levy. There can be no progress or achievement without sacrifice. We are ready to die for Ghana.”



About the E-Levy



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.

According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



At a recent press conference, the Minister outlined a number of modifications to the Bill and announced that the government continued to engage stakeholders on the bill ahead of resubmission before MPs.



