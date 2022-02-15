NDC MPs supporting us to pass E-levy – NPP MP alleges

Economy will collapse if E-levy is not passed, Ken Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juabeng South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has said that despite public criticisms against the controversial E-levy, opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, MPs support its passage.



According to him, the NDC has been making these disclosures to the Majority group behind the scenes.



In a widely circulated video on social media, the MP claims that the NDC MPs believe the passage of the levy will inure to the benefit of the country.



Michael Okyere Baafi said the NDC MPs did not want to go public with their support for the E-levy out of fear of losing votes.

“I am a Member of Parliament. I’m with the NDC MPs in Parliament. When you watch TV, you see me in parliament…do you see the NDC MPs? NDC and NPP MPs agree on the E-levy. NDC MPs have consented that the E-levy is a good thing.



"They always charge us not to relent in our effort to pass the E-levy because it will help us. But they can’t go public to tell Ghanaians to accept the E-Levy, because if they do and later come to ask for votes, they won’t get it.



"The NDC is solidly behind NPP MPs to pass the E-levy. We are few in Parliament, the NDC MPs are our friends. So I’m pleading with you, let’s agree [to the E-elvy] so that we pay for it to help all of us,” he told a crowd believed to be in a market located in his constituency.



About the E-Levy



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.

He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



Government has since been holding town hall meetings in an attempt to get support for the bill.



