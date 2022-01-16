NDC MPs to hold crunch meeting on Monday over removal of Bagbin’s soldiers

NDC MPs

National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers will be holding crunch meeting on Monday to discuss issues relating to the the withdrawal of the soldiers who were attached to the office of the Speaker.

This was revealed by Member of Parliament for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, on the News 360 on TV3 Saturday January 15.



The Member on the Defence Committee said the news of the removal came at a shock to the opposition lawmakers.



“This came to us a great shock,” he said, adding that “this is the time we all need to come together to work on security.



“We are surprised as a minority to hear government withdrawing the military detachment of the speaker. The speaker is number three, even the EC chair is using about ten Military personnel. So if the Speaker duly requested for four and they have been on duty for over one year, the questions is what has changed? It raises security questions.”



He added “It is president Akufo-Addo who has withdrawn the military detachment, he is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. The Minority will meet on Monday.”

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has said that the four soldiers who have been withdrawn from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament were attached to that particular office without proper procedure.



This resulted in the decision to withdraw them while efforts are made to regularise their attachment, a statement said.



“The under-named military personnel were attached to the Office of the Rt Honourable Speaker of Parliament without the proper procedure,” the statement signed by the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, NP Andoh to the Speaker said.



“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularise their attachment.”