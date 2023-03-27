6
NDC MPs who approved ministers: I’m innocent – Nortsu-Kotoe

Peter Nortsu Kotoe 12 Member of Parliament for Akatsi North Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

Mon, 27 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has denied being among a number of NDC MPs who defied the orders of the leadership of the party not to approve president Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

The lawmaker in a statement said he attention was drawn to a list circulating on social media on Saturday, 25 March 2023, of the names of some NDC MPs who were suspected to have defied the orders of the Party and voted to approve the president’s various ministerial nominees on Friday, 24 March 2023, and his name happened to be the 14th and the last on the list although spelt wrongly.

Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe noted that he is responding to “this wrongful accusation” because ever since he joined the NDC from its inception and on his entry to Parliament in 2013, he has never defied any instructions or directives from the Party. This, therefore, comes to him as a shock and an attempt to tarnish his image.

He disclosed that he has informed the General Secretary of his innocence and declared his readiness to subject himself to any internal investigation to clear his name.

Mr Nortsu-Kotoe further assured his supporters, rank and file of members of the NDC and the Branch and Constituency Executives of the Akatsi North Constituency not to be disturbed by “this calculated attempt to malign me.”

He prayed that in this period of Lent, God should fight “this battle for me as He has always done.”

“My tears and bitterness shall be a bath of generational curse on them that are behind this as it was on traitors and liars and wrongful accusers,” he cursed.

