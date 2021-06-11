NDC Minority in parliament planning to 'impeach' Akufo-Addo - Kweku Baako hints

Seasoned Journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr. has questioned the logic in the Minority dragging President Nana Akufo-Addo to Parliament for joining thousands of people at the late Sir John's funeral last week.

The Minority is demanding an apology from the President after a video surfaced on social media showing some mourners not wearing nose masks and not observing physical distancing.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kweku Baako revealed the Minority has intended to bring the President's conduct to Parliament.



He wondered why the Minority would drag the President into the issue because, to him, the President had no control over the funeral.



''If you look at the number of attendees alone it was difficult to say that it could have been avoided. It couldn't have been avoided in my candid opinion. When you take the people who know his character and love him, his personality, all those things; so I wasn't surprised at the numbers . . . Unless it was a government-sponsored or a State-sponsored. Again, from the little I know, it wasn't government-sponsored or State-sponsored. Government might have given some contribution, that's distinct from being the sponsor," he said.



Mr. Baako however hinted that the Minority might be planning to impeach the President, otherwise, they wouldn't summon him before Parliament.

"Right now, the President is sitting in the office and you say you're referring his conduct to Parliament, I get the hint of possible impeachment proceedings; otherwise, it's not worth it. You're referring the President's conduct to Parliament for Parliament to do what? To scold him? Censor his conduct? They can't."



''So I ask myself what's the reference of the President's conduct to Parliament for? Is it just an exercise in futility?'', he asked the Minority.



