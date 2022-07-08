NDC, NPP are responsible for the current hardship in Ghana – Dr Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nyieso, Dr Stephen Amoah

Ghana’s economic challenge is systematic, MP

Our situation is not all that hopeless, Dr Amoah



Ghana seeks IMF bailout



Member of Parliament for Nyieso, Dr Stephen Amoah, has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government cannot be blamed entirely for the current economic hardship facing the country.



According to him, the challenges facing the country are systematic problems that both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have contributed to.



In an Asempa FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Amoah added that these challenges have been with the country for decades and could not be resolved just within the space of 6 years.

“Let us accept the fact that the situation we find ourselves in is not because the current government has not done its job well. It is not true. There are challenges that were created 60 years ago by all of us that we have to look at.



“If you talk about the exchange rate rising, is it this government that has caused the exchange rate to rise? The country is import driven, is it the fault of this government? There is corruption in the system is it the fault of this government?



“We have had these problems for decades. When the NDC comes to power it is blamed for them. When the NPP comes it is also blamed for these challenges. Are were going to continue this in perpetuity?



“… what is the best option or is there any other alternative. Can we introduce a new paradigm shift and say enough is enough? Which other country in the world imports orange juice and pineapple juice like Ghana?” he said in Twi.



The MP further stated that Ghana’s economic situation is not as hopeless as being asserted by some factions in the public.

“How can people say that the government is not working so everybody should be sacked. The NDC members are doing politics. I understand them because the NPP will have done the same. But the citizenry must understand that people are just engaging in politics – It is not all that hopeless,” he said.



He added that people should stop comparing Ghana to its francophone neighbours because the structure of Ghana’s economy is completely different from theirs.



Dr Amoah made these remarks while reacting to Ghanaians maligning the government for poorly managing Ghana’s economy after it applied to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.



Watch the MP’s interview below:





IB/BOG