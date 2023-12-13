NDC, NPP not committed to fighting corruption – Vim Lady insists

Afia Pokuaa (Vim Lady)

Television and radio personality, Afia Pokuaa known in the media circles as Vim Lady says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are both not committed to the fight against corruption.

She is of the view that even though these two political parties continue to preach about their commitment to fighting corruption in Ghana, they seem to only pay lip service as the country continues to lose money through corruption and its related activities.



“The NPP and the NDC have now made corruption a slogan. They are both not committed to the fight against corruption. CHRAJ has indicated that we lose $3 million to corruption every year in Ghana. Even though these political parties preach about the fight against corruption, we are still experiencing it regardless of who is in power.

We have to even say something to the Special Prosecutor. Mr Agyabeng if you’ll do the work, focus on it and do it but if you can’t please leave. I was one of the people rooting for this Special Prosecutor because I thought he was going to show some balls.”



She continued “This is the time the youth need to rise and say if the NPP and the NDC haven’t helped us in the past 30 years since we tried them, which other alternatives are available? That is what we should get to”.