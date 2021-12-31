NDC, NPP will be gone like Nkrumah’s CPP – Prophet Oduro slams political class

Prophet Kofi Oduro of the Alabaster International Ministry

Prophet Kofi Oduro of the Alabaster International Ministry in Accra has pronounced that the political class must sit up and do better.

The political class has been cautioned against acting in ways that project their parochial interest when the citizenry continues to suffer the pain of bad governance.



In a post on his Facebook page on December 28, the vocal clergyman who describes himself as an end-time prophet of God, intercessor for the nations and a voice of the Church, said he personally did not care about any party.



“Let me tell you Mr. Government, that God is a judge and this God will not only judge you in heaven, the punishment will begin with you, your wife, your children. It will believe with public finances that have been squandered. The moment someone talks about bad roads, you become a target. Really?

“Let me tell you, we don’t care about NDC, we don’t care about NPP. You people will be gone just like Nkrumah’s CPP is gone. But the right thing must be done. How come a Christian nation like this. How come a Christian nation that is filled with the Holy Ghost and led by God…. How are we struggling like this because of COVID,” he charged.



He continued: “Stop the concert because God is still on the throne. When you see your brother or sister you pretend to love them but deep down you hate them, stop the comedy,” he added.



