NDC National Vice Chair Alhaji Sinare donates to Volta tidal waves victims

Said Sinare is a former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, 27th of November, 2021 donated some relief items to victims of the recent tidal wave that swept through some sections of Ghana’s coast in the Volta Region.

The waves left about 3000 residents homeless in the Anloga, Keta, and Ketu South constituencies this month.



The former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia had made a promise on his official Facebook page to help the victims who had been calling for help although the former president John Mahama had also presented relief items to them.

Items the NDC bigwig sent to the volta coast are bags of rice, boxes of canned fish and oil.



The items procured by H.E Alhaji Sinare were handed to the constituency Chairman of the Ketu South NDC, Solomon Kumordzie, for onward distribution to the affected residents in the area.