NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again denied his preference and endorsement for candidates in the ongoing NDC national executive elections.

“Of paramount interest to President Mahama is Victory for the NDC in 2024 to work with expectant and suffering Ghanaians to “Build the Ghana We Want. He, like other supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will work with whoever the delegates choose and elect,” a statement by Mr Mahama said.



This comes on the back of attempts by some candidates to push a narrative, despite his previous cautions, that he supports their candidature.

The former leader thus condemned a publication in a tabloid newspaper that he and his family are in support of one of the aspirants for National Chairman of the NDC.



“The said claim and the publication are false, and the rank and file of the party are encouraged to disregard them,” the statement issued by the 2020 Flagbearer of the NDC concluded.