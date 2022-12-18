NDC Polls: I’m ready to work with new executives – Mahama assures

Former NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama says he has no favourite in various national positions but is rather, ready to work with persons who will be elected as national executives.

Addressing party members on Saturday, December 17, 2022, the former president reiterated his stance on neutrality.



“I repeat my position of neutrality in the various contest, let me say again that I do not have any preferred candidate for any position and I urge all delegates to vote based on your own appreciation of the messages of aspirants and your conviction about their capacity to work in the larger interest of the party.” He maintained



Adding that, “I stand ready to work with all those you elect to lead our great party and to contribute my quota to our objectives which primarily revolves around saving this country and building the Ghana we want.”



Mr Mahama, however, is focused on leading the NDC again to rescue Ghanaians from the ‘chaotic’ NPP government.

“Ghanaians are looking up to us not to become the next government by default as a result of the failure of this administration, Ghanaians are looking up to us to be the choice because we are a better alternative."



“We must not win by default of the lapses of this administration, but we must win because we are the better alternative to govern this country,”



“I’ve heard many people say that when we win power we must do exactly as the NPP are doing but I dare say there’s no use fighting for political power… we must be the government of infrastructure, the NDC must be the government that protects human rights, the NDC must be the government of economic prosperity and growth, the NDC must be the government of modesty and humility, the NDC must be the government that fights corruption and the dissipation of public funds, the NDC must be the government of prudence and accountability.” Mr Mahama noted.



He stated that the NDC is ready to be the alternative government come 2025.