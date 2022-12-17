NDC Polls: I'm the special one – Henry Osei Akoto

National Organizer aspirant of the NDC, Henry Osei Akoto

National Organizer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, says he is the best fit amongst the lot to lead the party as its organizer.

According to him, he has what it takes to lead the party as compared to the other six (6) aspirants who have occupied positions in the party in the past, but have not delivered as expected.



“Among the seven people contesting for the national organizer position, I am the only one who has never served in any position in the party. I am the special one. I am the only one with knowledge in selling and marketing the party,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



He described a National Organizer as one capable of mobilizing people and funds for the party “and that’s how it is done.”



Henry Osei Akoto reiterated the significant role of the National Organizer being mobilization of voters for a high voter turnout. “And as the National Organizer, I can make that possible for the NDC.”

The politician believes it is time for the old organizing team to bow out for a new crop of leaders with fresh ideas to achieve results for the party in the 2024 elections.



The 10th National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will witness a total of 8,964 delegates from across the country.



The Congress is slated for December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.