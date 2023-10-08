NDC Polls: Kofi Arko Nokoe picks nomination form to contest in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira primaries

Kofi Arko Nokoe

Source: Daniel Kaku

Kofi Arko Nokoe has picked nomination form to contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency of the Western Region.

He is the current Member of Parliament (MP) in the area. He became MP by defeating Catherine Afeku of NPP in 2020.



It would be recalled that the opposition NDC was unable to conduct its parliamentary primaries in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency due to unknown reason on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



So far, the NDC had conducted parliamentary primaries in fourteen (14) constituencies out of seventeen (17) constituencies in the Western Region.



The remaining three constituencies are; Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira, Amenfi East and Tarkwa Nsuaem.



The party opened nomination forms for the above constituencies on Friday, October 6, 2023, and closed it on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Submission of nomination forms will be done on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, and Wednesday, October 11, 2023.



Vetting of aspirants will be on Saturday, October 14 while appeals will be done on Monday, October 16, 2023.



Voting will be done on Saturday, October 28, 2023.



Speaking to the media after picking his nomination form, Kofi Arko Nokoe commended the national leadership of the party for finally clearing the way for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira parliamentary primaries to be conducted before 2024.



"I'm very very excited that finally our respected leaders have cleared the way for us to have our parliamentary primaries to have a parliamentary candidate for 2024 elections who will retain the parliamentary seat for NDC, I commend them," he stated.

He called on the rank and file of the party to comport themselves well before, during, and after the primaries.



"As a party member, I respect the Constitution of our great NDC, I'm very democratic, I like competition so I'm ever ready for contest so I will appeal to our dear party members to comport themselves in this process because it's an internal contest," he said.



He was very optimistic that he would win the upcoming NDC parliamentary primaries in the area on October 28, 2023.



"I'm very optimistic that at the end of the day, the delegates of NDC in this constituency will elect me for the second time to go ahead to retain the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira parliamentary seat in 2024," he emphasized.



He, therefore, took the opportunity, to urge the constituents of Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency to rally behind him to develop the constituency for the betterment of all.

"In fact, as an opposition MP, I have done a lot for my constituency, I have reshaped so many deplorable roads, I have provided potable water for so many communities, I have provided health facilities for some communities, I have provided educational and other financial support for so many people and communities, I'm currently building educational facilities for so many communities and I will continue to fight for my constituency", he said.



"Akufo-Addo-led government has abandoned Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency, I don't know whether they still remember that there is a constituency called Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira in Western Region, I don't understand at all, they promised to construct all the bad roads in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency but till now nothing has been about it, I have called on the Roads Minister several times but no action, they are still promising but I will do my best as an opposition MP for my constituency," he worried.



He urged the good people of Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira constituency to remain resolute and have confidence in John Dramani Mahama to come to rescue Ghana from the insensitive Akufo-Addo-led government.



"For now, we don't have anything to say and do than to put our trust in His Excellency John Mahama to come to rescue Ghana from this insensitive Akufo-Addo-led government in 2025, these NPP don't have nothing good for us, they are only thinking about themselves, look at the corrupt practices happening in their government, they are arrogant, they don't respect any ordinary Ghanaian, there is still hope for this country and the hope is John Mahama and NDC so I will call on Ghanaians who are suffering to remain calm and vote massively vote for John Mahama and NDC come 2024 to stabilize the economy," he emphasized.