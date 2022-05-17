NDC Polls: ‘Whether I lead or someone does, we must win 2024’ – Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama at NBS TV's studios

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the NDC is free to choose anyone best suited to lead the party to victory in the 2024 elections.

In an interview on NBS TV, Mr. Mahama officially expressed interest in leading the opposition NDC into the 2024 elections but was quick to add that this should be subject to the democratic process within the party.



“My country has given me so much, educated me, and made me who I am. So if the party lets me stand, I will.”



“The main priority is winning the election come 2024, and if the party decides that I or someone else should stand, it’s all fine with me,” he added.



Per a roadmap for the party’s internal elections, the main opposition NDC is billed to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections early next year.



Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour is reportedly keen on joining the NDC flagbearership race, as well as former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu.



Meanwhile, a recent EIU report says NDC is likely to win the 2024 general elections.

It, however, suggested that the NDC should revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate other than the popular leader, John Dramani Mahama.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“Our [EIU] baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation, and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change,” the report noted.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



