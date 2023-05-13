2
NDC Primaries: Chaos rocks Adentan voting centre as police clashes with delegates

Ndc Adenta Chaos Delegates were prevented from entering centre

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was a mini-clash between police officers and delegates of the National Democratic Congress at the voting center in the Adentan constituency.

Reports by GhanaWeb reporters on the ground indicate that there was a brief moment of chaos between the police and some of the delegates over the decision by the security to refuse them entry to the center.

The chaos was further intensified by conflicting instructions from the police officers present.

An earlier order for the delegates to be granted entry to the centre was quashed by another officer who appeared later and that inflamed the already charged delegates.

Calm eventually returned following a meeting between the security team present and the leadership of the party in the constituency.

About the Adentan race

More than 2,700 delegates are expected to cast their votes at the De Youngsters School Center, and some have already done so.

The race for the Adentan seat is keenly contested, with three strong contenders vying for the position.

The incumbent Member of Parliament, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, faces stiff competition from two opponents:

Former Minister of Gender, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, and young youth activist Linda Awuni. All three candidates have expressed their confidence in securing victory.

The Adenta seat has a unique record of not having a political party win more than one term in parliament.

KPE/BOG

