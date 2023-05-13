1
Menu
News

NDC Primaries: Delegates threaten to boycott primaries over GH¢40 Mahama promise

Argueing.png Delegates in argument over over promised GH¢40

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some delegates in the Sefwi Wiawso constituency have threatened to boycott the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the Nationals Democratic Congress (NDC) if the leaders fail to pay them the GH¢40.00 money promised by the John Mahama camp.

The former President and flagbearer hopeful of the NDC, John Mahama ahead of the primaries, promised Gh¢40.00 transportation support for each delegate to aid their movements to the various polling centres.

In a video posted on Joy News’ official Twitter handle, the delegates were captured exchanging words among themselves while others chant ‘yen tuoo, yen tu’ to wit ‘we won't vote, we won't vote’.

The primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently underway to select the flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election.

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



NW/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: