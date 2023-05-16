NDC Primaries: LGBT+ community sponsored my contender – Sam George alleges

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has alleged that some members of the LGBTQ+ community sponsored the campaign of his opponent, Michael Teye, in the just ended presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress on May 13.

According to him, the LGBTQ+ community openly backed his opponent to work against him in the contest.



In an interview with TV3, monitored by GhanaWeb, Sam George's comment was in response to a question posed by the hostess on whether a LGBTQ+ community was working against him during the primaries.



Sam George stressed that the LGBTQ+ community sees him as their number one energy source, hence the reason they compared him against him.



“It was unashamedly, they backed my opponent. They supported him. They didn’t hide their disdain. They were on social media, brought in their resources, money, and supported him. It is strides knowledge that Sam George is public enemy number 1 for the LGBTQ community,” he said.



He added that despite this effort by the community, he is not backing down on the fight against the legalization of the activities of the community in Ghana.

“Hey! Guys, I am coming after you, with even more firm and vigour. If you know you can’t, take a man down, don’t start a fight with him because now,” he added.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







WN/OGB