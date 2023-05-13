NDC Primaries: Ningo-Prampram contest is between light, darkness – Sam George

Sam Nartey George, Ningo-Prampram MP

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has described the primaries in the constituency as a contest between light and darkness.

According to him, he has not only represented the constituents well in the house of the legislature, but has also represented the party well by holding the feet of Nana Addo administration to the fire of accountability.



The Ningo-Prampram race is a straight fight between the incumbent and former constituency chairman Michael Tetteh. Speaking to Starr News about his chances in today’s exercise, Sam George questioned the real motive of his contender in seeking to enter parliament.



“Saturday (today) is a contest between light and darkness. A contest between anyone who stands for what’s just, what’s it honest, speaks the voice and mind of the ordinary Ghanaian, serves this country with all that he has. Has served his party, laid his life on the altar for his party on several occasions. Someone who is dedicated to both the course of the NDC and Ghana and the ordinary Ghanaian on one side and then someone who says he’s looking for a position because he is a business man and wants to do business.



“Someone who has no qualms with where his support comes from whether it’s from the despicable LGBTQ community or wherever, he’s willing to take money from any and everybody because all he wants is power at all cost. Walks around making all kinds of promises he cannot fulfil. When he had a track record of never fulfilling the promises he’s made in the past in this constituency, it’s a contest between light and darkness,” the lawmaker stated.



Sam George in the last NDC primaries defeated Michael Tetteh by polling 407 votes against his 400 votes. Michael Tetteh then moved on to contest the Greater Accra chairmanship slot of the NDC this and lost to Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore.

The delegates list has however now increased to over 1,700.



Reacting to the comments by the incumbent MP to Starr News, Michael Tetteh denied all the claims against him. He is also sure of victory in the ongoing exercise.



As the lead sponsor of the anti-gay bill, many groups and individuals have called on the NDC delegates to return Sam George to parliament to complete the work he has started.



Sam George recently commissioned an ultramodern KG complex for the Ahwiam D/A Basic School in his constituency worth GhC850,000 put up by the Dzata Foundation.