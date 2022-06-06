NDC: Prof Joshua Alabi and Ako Gunn to oversee party card registration processes

NDC flag | File photo

National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed a leading member of the party, Professor Joshua Alabi, and the Deputy National Communication Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn, to oversee the ongoing party card registration process.

According to the party leadership, Agona East and Techiman South constituencies are facing challenges regarding the renewal of registration and the issuance of party cards following the lunch of the National Outreach Programme (NOP).



Thus, after a discussion held by the National Executive Committee of the NDC, it was admitted the challenges be resolved as soon as possible. Task forces were thus formed and the prominent duo made the in-charges.



The Techiman South Task Force will be led by Prof. Joshua Alabi, while that of the Agona East will be led by Ako Gunn.



“Since the start of the National Outreach Programme where issues including the renewal of registration and the issuance of Party Cards to members were discussed, some constituencies have been confronted with challenges, particularly regarding the registration and issuance of cards to Party members”



“In view of the fact that the National Executive Committee (NEC), through FEC, has approved a national timetable for the execution of various programmes for the year, and the fact that time is of the greatest essence, FEC has decided to form Special Task Forces to take over the registration and issuance of party cards in the Agona East and Techiman South Constituencies,” a statement from the party secretariat said.

The Task Forces are mandated to take over the registration and issuance of cards in the said constituencies within a given period at the end of the exercise.



The statement further warned the Constituency Executives of the named areas to stay away from interfering in the work of the Task Forces although they are allowed to assist them where necessary.



“All Regional and Constituency executives are entreated to co-operate with the Teams for a successful execution of the exercise” the statement added.



On the importance of the exercise, a former Finance Minister, and a lead member of the party, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, urged Ghanaians to register and join the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the party’s membership registration exercise.



He said said doing so will enable one to be a major stakeholder in the affairs of the party.