1
Menu
News

NDC Registration: Join us, let’s build together – Duffuor woos new members

Dr Kwabena Duffuor Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A leading member of the main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has urged Ghanaians to register and become members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ahead of the Registration for new members slated for Saturday, May 21st, 2022 in all branches across the country, the former Finance Minister said:” Join us, let’s build the NDC together.

He asked persons hoping to join the main opposition party to either register at a local branch or in any TEIN local chapter if the applicant is a student.

The registration of new members comes after the replacement of ID cards for old members.

Meanwhile, the party leadership has said the records of 4.5 million members have so far been digitised in the lead-up to the internal elections.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
How Kwaku Frimpong plotted match-fixing scheme with Nii Amoah
Respect noise making ban by Ga Council – A Plus
More women pop up, accuse Tema DOVVSU officers of snatching their husbands
US groups offered money to drop anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam George
Suspected assailant beaten to death by man and his two wives
Check out photos and videos of Thomas Partey's rumored girlfriend
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing