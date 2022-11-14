NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter Chairman hopeful congratulates winners of NDC internal elections

The NDC logo

Chairman hopeful for the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter, Conrad Dumbah, has congratulated winners of recently held internal elections of the party.

The opposition NDC over the weekend elected regional executives across the country with some regions still outstanding.



This follows elections at the branch and constituency levels.



In a statement, Conrad Dumbah urged the newly-elected executives to work in the interest of the party.



He also appealed to the winners to bring on board the defeated aspirants in their quest to secure victory for the party come 2024.



Mr. Dumbah also urged the defeated candidates to avail themselves whenever called upon to work in the interest of the party for victory 2024.

Conrad Dumbah commended the EC and the party for successful regional elections.



He singled out winners of the branch elections in the UK and Ireland Chapter of the party for a special congratulations.



He appealed to them to stick together and work collectively to better position the party for the impending chapter elections and national executive elections next month.



According to him, in spite of the recent economic crisis Ghana finds itself in, the NDC needs to work hard to assure Ghanaians it has answers to the country's economic problems.



He has therefore appealed to the party delegates to elect persons with the required experience and competence to help steer affairs of the party back into government.