NDC UK, Ireland Chapter condemn Nana Hesse Ogyiri and Nana Ansah Obofour for comments on social media on Farida Mahama

Nana Hesse Ogyiri, Presidential Staffer

Source: Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

The NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter is joining a clarion call by well-meaning Ghanaians and organizations in condemning Nana Hesse Ogyiri, a Presidential Staffer working at the Jubilee House, and Nana Ansah Obofour for making inappropriate comments on social media about Farida Mahama, daughter of former President John Mahama.

Ghana signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child on 29th January 1990 and became the first country to ratify the treaty on 5th January 1990. The provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child were incorporated into Ghana’s domestic law, the Children Act 1998.



The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, The Children Act, and other child protection laws abhor the abuse of children in any form or shape.



The NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter considers the above-mentioned individuals’ comments about Farida Mahama as child abuse, and we are astonished and outraged that such comments are emanating from someone working at the seat of Ghana’s government and another person who happens to be the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the United Kingdom.



As a social democratic party that holds dear our cardinal principles - one of which is the protection and safeguarding of the most vulnerable especially children, we, the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter, are of the considered view that Nana Hesse Ogyiri is a threat to children and as such not fit to hold any public office.

There are political undertones in the two individuals’ unfortunate and egregious comments, and it is said that they seek to drag a minor into the dirty waters of partisan politics.



For this reason - Nana Hesse Ogyiri’s position as a Presidential Staffer paid by the taxpayer's money has become untenable. The wellbeing of every child in Ghana matters and the state must always provide children with all the protections guaranteed them under the law to ensure that they stay healthy and safe which enables them to aspire to achieve socio-economic well-being in an abuse-free environment so that they can make a positive contribution to society.



In the light of the above, the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter is adding its voice to well-meaning Ghanaians all over the world by calling on President Akuffo Addo-Bawumia-led government to relieve Nana Hesse Ogyiri of his position as Presidential Staffer with an immediate effect.



Additionally, we call on President Akufo-Addo to prevail on his party, the NPP of which he’s the leader, to bring their NPP-UK Director of Communications Nana Ansah Obofour to book.