NDC UK & Ireland Chapter marks International Women's Day

Chairman UK Ireland NDC The chairman of the NDC UK/Ireland chapter, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: Dickson Boadi

The Chairman of the National Democratic Chapter in the United Kingdom and Ireland (NDC UK & Ireland Chapter) Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba has on behalf of the Chapter issued a press statement to mark international women's day.

The International Women's Day (IWD) is observed and celebrated on March 8th every year.

Below is the full press statement

National Democratic Congress (NDC) - UK/Ireland chapter statement to mark the International Women's Day

The leadership of NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter would like to congratulate the gallant women and girls of Ghana for their relentless sacrifices and selfless contributions to the development of mother Ghana over the years.

The International Women's Day (IWD), originally called International Working Women's Day is observed and celebrated on March 8 every year.

The IWD is set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and to highlight issues affecting the progress of women worldwide.

This year's theme, 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality', highlights the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and developmental needs of women and girls.

Let us mark this year’s IWD by highlighting some of the socio-cultural and economic factors mitigating against the progress of women - some of which are:

Female Genital Mutilation

Witchcraft

Domestic Violence

Rape in Marriage

Outmoded Bride price

Child marriage

Forced Marriage

Outmoded Widow's rites

Poor girl child education

Women walking long distance to fetch water and firewood

Child Sexual Exploitation(CSE)

Teenage pregnancy

Let’s advocate for effective systems and actions using technology to reduce or eradicate completely the above cultural practices mitigating against women’s progress and aspirations in Ghana.

Wishing women globally and Ghanaian women in particularly a reflective, relaxing and joyous International Women’s Day.

