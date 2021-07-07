NDC-UK/Ireland chapter commends youth wing for organizing 'March for Justice' demonstration

Some participants at the demonstration

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress Chapter in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland led by its affable and assiduous Chairman, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba has commended the national youth wing of the party for organizing a successful demonstration dubbed 'March For Justice'.

Alhaji Mbalba also hailed the National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, for the good job done.



Below is the press release:



NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS -UK & IRELAND CHAPTER COMMENDS THE YOUTH WING OF NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS FOR ORGANISING THE “MARCH FOR JUSTICE” DEMONSTRATION



On behalf of the leadership and entire membership of NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter, I would like to commend the Youth Wing of NDC under the able leadership of Hon George Opare Addo for organizing the “March for Justice” demonstration in Accra on Tuesday 6th July 2021.



The massive turnout of Ghanaians from all walks of life to participate in the peaceful and well organized demonstration is testament to the fact that majority of Ghanaians are not happy with the general insecurity and gradual break down of law and order in Ghana under President Akufo-Addo's government.



The right to life is fundamental of all human rights which has been clearly stipulated in 1992 Constitution, so it is unfortunate that under President Akuffo Addo-Bawumia led government many innocent Ghanaians going about their lawful activities are being killed by national security agencies with impunity.

The killing of social activist Mr. Ibrahim Muhammed aka Kaaka and the murder of two protesters in Ejura following the murder of Kaaka should not be allowed to become another statistic.



We are calling for a thorough investigation to be carried out, so that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes would be apprehended and punished accordingly without any fear or favor.



Although we believe that a bi-partisan approach would have potentially yielded better results, the NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter welcomes the setting up of a 3-member Ministerial Committee under the Chairmanship of a Justice of Court of Appeal, Justice George Kingsley Koomson to conduct public inquiry into the disturbances at Ejura following the death of Kaaka that led to the death of two protesters.



It is our expectation that the Committee will do a thorough and impartial job and perhaps recommend far reaching reforms, however, we do not have confidence that President Akuffo- Addo- Bawumia led government will respond appropriately to the Committee’s Report.



The reason for our lack of confidence in the Akuffo-Addo government in respect to such Committee reports is not far fetched because the government has failed to implement or act appropriately on the recommendations of Justice Emile Short’s Commission Report into the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shootings incident.



However, we are optimistic that the august House of Parliament under the impartial leadership of Rt Hon Speaker Alban Sumani Bagbin will ensure that the demands of the organizers of “March for Justice” are met.

Once again we say kudos to all protesters especially the motorists, petty traders, hawkers and the teeming unemployed youth who contributed in diverse ways to make the “March for Justice” demonstration a great success.



Thank you.



Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba



Chairman



NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter