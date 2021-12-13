NDC-USA Atlanta branch holds end of year get-together

The event was well attended and there was excitement among members

Source: Rashad Abdulai, Contributor

The Atlanta Branch of the National Democratic Congress -USA Chapter held their usual end-of-year get-together to thank members for their role in supporting the 2020 December polls in Ghana.

The event was well attended and there was excitement among members for the event especially, after the COVID-19 lockdown. The event on December 4, 2021, was held at the Marriott Residence Inn Hotel Norcross, Atlanta GA, USA.



In attendance was the NDC-USA Chapter Chairperson, Maame Aba Dadzie, who was



the special guest of honor.



Fellow high profile Comrades in attendance were Dr. Bismark Sarfo, a former Parliamentary Aspirant for Krachi-Nchumuru constituency in the Oti Region, Dr. Ali Yallah, a staunch financier of the Atlanta Branch and an IT Expert, Senior Comrade Richard Aikins, a former Branch Chairman of the Atlanta Branch with enormous resilience towards party works. They all re-echoed the need for the NDC to rescue Ghana from the shackles of the crass incompetence of the New Patriotic Party.



Maame Aba Dadzie emphasized the need for the Atlanta Branch to continue to help finance various constituencies and Branches in Ghana. That way, the party roots can be strengthened and they will have adequate resources to do effective and efficient party activities towards the 2024 election.

She did not forget to remind members that, the New Patriotic Party is a trickster. They are scamming Ghanaians in broad daylight. That is why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had to leave Atlanta earlier in the week to evade the pressure of the planned Atlanta demonstration at the luxury Hotel where he came to unnecessarily spend the poor Ghanaian taxpayer's money.



She asserted that the NDC must employ all necessary means to kick the NPP-led administration of Ghana. They are undermining the integrity of the Ghanaian and reducing Ghana’s hard-earned global respect.



At the close of the event, the Atlanta Branch Chairman, Alhaji Musah Abdullah who chaired the occasion further promised his commitment to ensuring that, his branch will do more financially in supporting the NDC win power in the 2024 election.



He called on well-meaning Ghanaians in the State of Georgia to join the party to help save our Motherland. Atlanta is the most vibrant branch of the NDC-USA Chapter, and houses the most NDC members in the USA, and will rally along to win the 2024 general elections in a grand style., Alhaji Musah insisted.