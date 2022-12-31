NDC Women’s Organiser fetes over 300 widows during Christmas

The gesture formed part of Adanuvor's commitment of the welfare of her constituents

The NDC’s Women’s Organiser for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Kekeli Adanuvor, has called on all and sundry to support the less privileged in society, especially widows who have been abandoned and shunned by all.

She made the call when she donated bags of rice, cartons of frozen chicken and assorted drinks to over 310 widows in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency on December 30, 2022.



According to Kekeli Adanuvor, the gesture forms part of her commitment to ensuring the marginalized in the constituency get to experience the joy of the festive season despite the economic challenges plaguing the country.



She said “I got a lot of Christmas gifts from loved ones and feel like sharing with widows here. As for the economy, I don’t know what is going on but I think it is mismanagement and incompetence by the NPP-led administration. I’m donating to the elderly widows selected by women groups. My target is elderly women who need help but have been neglected by the society. I’m overwhelmed by their reception so far”.



She also disclosed her office will soon roll out a loan disbursement scheme for female entrepreneurs to boost their businesses and help them stay afloat in these crisis moments. She noted, “There are a lot of things I said in my manifesto. The first one I said was to get an office for the women organizer. The other thing was to roll out a loan scheme for women who are working and need money to boost their businesses”.



“We are going to give soft loans to market women and give them some grace period to repay the loan. They can also apply for more when they are able to repay on time. Again, we will also train more in entrepreneurship like hairdressing, soap making and beads making”, she added.





On his part, Lower Manya Krobo Constituency Chairman of the NDC, John Mantey commended Kekeli Adanuvor for the gesture noting that she has brought hope to widows in the constituency. Speaking to the media, he said, “I’m highly grateful to Kekeli for this timely donation. It will help cushion them in this economic hardship. I have been working with every directorate in the constituency and will work hard to secure victory in 2024 General election”.











GA/FNOQ