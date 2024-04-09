NDC activist reiterates concerns over Dr. Omane Boamah's competency as Election Director

NDC flag

Source: Dela Agbe, Contributor

In a recent development within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), concerns have resurfaced regarding the competency of Dr. Omane Boamah, who currently holds the position of Director of Elections and ICT. Delanyo Agbe, a vocal NDC activist, has once again brought attention to the issue, highlighting the potential risks associated with Dr. Boamah's recent actions.

Dr. Boamah recently announced plans to recruit party agents and volunteers through social media platforms. While such a move may seem convenient in the digital age, Agbe has raised significant concerns about the lack of background checks and vetting processes inherent in this approach. This, Agbe argues, opens the door to potential infiltration by opposition elements and individuals with malicious intent, posing a serious threat to the integrity of the NDC's election processes.



Agbe's apprehensions are not new. They stem from his earlier petition to the NDC Council of Elders, in which he called for a review of Dr. Boamah's appointment as Director of Election and ICT. Despite his efforts, the petition was overlooked, and recent developments have only served to validate Agbe's concerns.



Read the full statement below:



Reiterating concerns about Dr. Omane Boamah's competency as NDC Election Director.



As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) moves forward with its election preparations under the leadership of Dr. Omane Boamah as Director of Election and ICT, it is crucial to revisit the concerns that prompted my petition to the NDC Council of Elders. Despite my initial plea for a review of Dr. Boamah's appointment, the petition was unfortunately overlooked, and recent developments have only served to validate the apprehensions raised.

Dr. Boamah's recent announcement about recruiting party agents and volunteers through social media platforms has raised significant alarm bells. While the use of social media can indeed be a valuable tool for mobilization and communication, relying solely on this platform for recruitment poses serious risks. The absence of background checks and vetting processes leaves the door wide open for potential infiltration by opposition elements and individuals with malicious intent.



As an NDC activist deeply invested in the success of our party, I cannot ignore the inherent dangers posed by such a hasty and ill-advised approach to recruitment. Our election processes must be safeguarded against manipulation and interference, and we must exercise due diligence in selecting and vetting individuals entrusted with critical roles.



Furthermore, my doubts regarding Dr. Boamah's competency as Director of Elections and ICT remain unchanged. While his credentials as a medical doctor are undoubtedly impressive, the complexity and technical nature of election management require a level of expertise and experience that cannot be overlooked. It is not a question of personal capability but rather a matter of ensuring that the right person is in the right position to guarantee the integrity and success of our electoral processes.



In light of these concerns, I urge the leadership of the NDC to revisit the issue of Dr. Boamah's appointment and consider the potential ramifications of his continued tenure as Director of Elections and ICT. Our party's credibility and electoral fortunes hinge on the competence and integrity of those tasked with managing our election affairs, and we cannot afford to compromise on these fundamental principles.



As I reaffirm my commitment to the ideals and values of the NDC, I implore the leadership to heed the voices of party members and stakeholders who share these concerns. Let us prioritize the integrity of our electoral processes and the long-term success of our party above all else.