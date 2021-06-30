NDC activist warns Anyidoho over GPHA boss

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

An Executive of the Tema East Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, is urging a private stevedore and a diver, Francis Anyidoho, to stop presuming to advice President Akufo-Addo in respect of maintaining the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Mr. Michael Luguje.

In response to open counsel that Mr. Anyidoho has given the President to ignore upcoming propaganda against Mr. Luguje, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, said his advice may rather end up attracting unwholesome attention to the GPHA boss.



“Everybody knows that Mr. Michael Luguje is doing a fantastic job at the GPHA as Francis Anyidoho has been pointing out and so I wonder what will make him presume that President Akufo-Addo could be influenced to remove him by so-called jealous people who are secretly fashioning a campaign against him.



“For me, his concerns are moot because not even a government of Akua Donkor would make the mistake to remove a resourceful person like the current GPHA boss,” Moshake wrote in a social media post.



He urged Mr. Anyidoho therefore, “to tame his tongue and his wild imaginations.”



The response is coming after Francis Anyidoho had revealed in a statement that some people have contacted him on phone and expressed unhappiness about his high praise for President Akufo-Addo for not only maintaining Michael Luguje as GPHA boss but also, allowing him to be his own man on the job.



According to him, his pointer to the fact that Michael Luguje has returned the GPHA to profitability was complained about by those who had called him privately to complain about the praise he showered on the GPHA boss.

Mr. Anyidoho had then concluded that those who are not happy about the praise he showered on the GPHA boss are people who are hoping that he would be removed from office so that they can be appointed in his place, therefore, urging the President to ignore any propaganda that may soon arise against Michael Luguje.



However, according to Moshake, Francis Anyidoho’s concerns are creating unnecessary mileage for bogus fears.



“There is no experienced political animal in this country who will expect that the President will remove Mr. Luguje, first for his hard work,” Moshake wrote.



He adds, “the geopolitical gamble that such a decision will be at a time that the NPP is deodorizing its image as an Akan party, would be too much for President Akufo-Addo to take.



“Mr. Luguje is a Northerner from Navrongo, how is the President expected to remove him when there are so few Upper Easterners in government? If Mr. Anyidoho does not know, those of us with the political maturity know that the geopolitics of our country favours Michael Luguje. Francis Anyidoho should please just shut up for goodness sake,” Moshake wrote.