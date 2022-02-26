NDC already scouting for a different candidate to replace Assin North MP – NPP MP claims

James Gyakye Quayson

NPP Member of Parliament(MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, has disclosed that the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) is "scouting for a new candidate" in the Assin North constituency.

The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson is currently facing a legal battle over his nationality which can affect his seat in Parliament.



A Cape Coast High Court in July 2021, ruled that Mr Quayson cannot hold himself as MP since he held dual citizenship when he filed to contest the polls.



Subsequently, the Supreme Court has ordered a substituted service on James Gyakye Quayson following the fact that all efforts to serve him had proved futile.

Sly Tetteh speaking to this during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show on 'Kokrokoo' said because NDC suspects they might lose the seat, they have already started looking for a new candidate to replace James Gyakye Quayson.



" . . the man is very calm and gentle but he's being manipulated by the NDC. The aspect is that while this man is facing a tough challenge in Parliament, NDC is scouting for a candidate to replace him; I'm credibly informed..." he indicated.