NDC announces routes for Tuesday’s 'March for Justice Demo'

The youth wing of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the routes for its planned protest (A march for Justice) set for Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

This comes on the heels of the clearance given by the police after its initial decline.



Protestors will converge at the Accra Mall at 6:00 am, a statement signed by George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC said.



Protesters will, from there, march through the Liberation Road to Opeibea House through Aviation road through to the Lands Commission.



The march will proceed to the Flagstaff House through the Switchback road, use the Arko Adjei interchange through to Parliament House.



Protesters will at the Jubilee House present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while a similar one will also be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament at the Parliament House.

According to the National Youth Organizer, the safety of demonstrators and the strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines is guaranteed.



“Leadership appreciates the goodwill and support the street protest has received so far from Ghanaians from all quarters, CSOs, other political parties, and allied partners. This demonstrates that the generality of Ghanaians is in support of marching against the social ills this government has visited on us as a people”, aspects of the statement read.



The protest is to demand justice for all killed and brutalized by State-sponsored thuggery and/or adventurism by the Police and Military forces.



It also seeks social justice for the unemployed youth in the country.