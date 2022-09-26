NDC answers 12 critical questions about election 2020

NDC flag

The National Democratic Congress has done a review of the 2020 general elections, raising some critical questions about the party’s activities before, during and after the elections.

In a statement by the member of the National Elections Directorate of the NDC, DR. Tanko R. Computer raised questions including why did the NDC didn't go to the Supreme Court with its pink sheets.



Other questions about whether or not the party transmitted its results, and whether or not the elections were rigged for Nana Addo were also raised, with what appears to be carefully written answers following.



For instance, in response to why the party didn’t proceed to the Supreme Court with its pink sheets, the statement indicated that despite the party’s efforts to get the pinksheets used for the 2020 elections to the Supreme Court, ‘an iron wall’ had been built around Electoral Commission Boss, Jean Mensah and her EC such that it was difficult to.

Below are the 12 questions and answers







NYA/WA