NDC are propaganda specialists, very afraid of facts and data – Bawumia jabs

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has jabbed the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, accusing them of being “good at propaganda.”

He avers that it is only hard facts and data that can counter their efforts, adding that these figures are available thanks to the governing New Patriotic Party’s record in development which is way ahead of the NDC.



“Our record will always be superior to the record of the NDC. The NDC is very good at propaganda. They are specialized in that, but the only way to counter the propaganda is with facts and data. They are very afraid of facts and data.”



Bawumia was speaking on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the end of a three-day orientation programme held for newly-appointed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, MMDCEs, in Accra.



He added that with the development efforts that the government was undertaking nationwide, it was the responsibility of MMDCEs to disseminate information to the local levels where they are the political heads.

By so doing, they will scuttle the robust propaganda machinery of the NDC and also put the NPP in good stead to win the 2024 General Elections.



“This coming election in 2024 is going to be fought at the local level, it is not going to be fought in Accra, so you know the projects, the NDC cannot sit in Accra and lie about projects when you in your regions and districts can tell the people what we have done.



“When you do that, they can go and check and the NDC cannot come back with propaganda. We have to be proactive and tell the people,” Bawumia added.



This is not the first time the Veep is taking potshots at the NDC, he serially accused the party of incompetence prior to becoming Vice-President and has also been highly critical of then-President John Dramani Mahama.