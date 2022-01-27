NDC as a social democratic party can’t support E-levy – Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a social democratic party, cannot support a tax that will further impoverish the people, Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak has said.

Speaking on the New Day show with Berla Mundi TV3 Wednesday, January 26, he said there are various ways government can raise revenue in the budget statement without having to introduce the E-levy.



“Our position is clear, right from the onset we have said we don’t believe it is justified. We think that if it comes into place it will lead to financial exclusion. We also believe that Ghanaians are already reeling under excruciating hardship and so to have tax that does not discriminate in favour of the poor in society, clearly can’t be supported by a party that believes and practices social democracy .



“We have demonstrated how government can make up for the budget without having to introduce a tax which essentially is going to take money not based on interest but based on capital,” he said.



His colleague Member of Parliament for Nyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah has said the E-levy proposal will be passed despite whatever the Minority will do against the proposal.



Dr Amoah told TV3 in an interview that the opposition lawmakers are rejecting the proposal because they know the positive effects it is going to have on the fiscal space of the local economy.



“We will pass it. We will pass it at the right time.

“We are in government, if they claim it will make us unpopular why won’t they stop. They know this is going to transform and change the lives of Ghanaians.



“They know this is going to put out fiscal space in the right perspectives” he said.



Meanwhile the Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu had urged all Members of Parliament to make it a priority to partake in the process leading to the passage of the E-levy.



He told the House on Tuesday January 25 that further stakeholder consultation are ongoing on the proposal hence the inability of the Business Committee to programme it during the first week of the first setting of the second session.



The Business Committee, he said hopes to programme the proposal for consideration in the second week after the engagement.



The Suame Lawmaker explained the absence of the E-levy proposal on the Order Paper saying “Mr Speaker, as Honourable members will recall the House was expected to conclude consideration and passing of the electronic transfer levy bill 2021 by the end of the third meeting for the first session.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances however, the House was unable to consider and pass the bill at the end of of the meeting. It was therefore the contemplation of the Business Committee that the Bill will be scheduled for consideration by the House during the First week of the first meeting of the second session.



“However upon consultation with the sponsoring Minister the committee is not unable to programme same for this week after resumption.



The Honorable Minister of Finance has been undertaking further engagement with stakeholders and sections of the general public with respect of some concerns that have been raised on the bill.



“The committee, in all probability, will programme the bill for consideration in the second week of this meeting and honorable members are therefore encouraged to participate fully in the consideration and the process of the passage of the bill.”