NDC as an alternative is a bad idea for Ghana – Obiri Boahen explains

Fri, 1 Apr 2022

Deputy General Secretary for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has asked the people of Ghana not to see the National Democratic Congress(NDC) as an alternative.

He argues that the largest opposition is made up of self centered individuals who do not have the development of the country at heart.

To him, it is evident in the prices for various infrastructure put up by the NDC that they think about just their pockets and not the people of Ghana so there is the need to rethink going into 2024 elections.

Obiri Boahen was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM when he made this known.

“Any opportunity I get, I remind the people of Ghana that it will be a disaster for the country Ghana that NDC will be given the opportunity to govern the country.”

“They built infrastructure but at what cost? Look at the passage of the e-levy and their opposition to the levy which led to several fisticuffs in Parliament. I’ve told the NPP not to be bothered by the NDC because this is a group of politicians whose MPs do not like good things. Free SHS they walked out, creation of new Regions they did same,” he told Kwame Nkrumah on Okay FM.

