NDC at 30: Party reiterates calls for electoral reforms

Director Of Elections For The National Democratic Congress, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated the need for electoral reforms to engender confidence in the process and consolidate the country’s democratic gains.

The party’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah called for "more transparency and inclusiveness through stakeholder engagement to make the outcome of national elections acceptable and less contentious”.

Speaking to GBC News on the NDC‘s 30th Anniversary, Mr. Ankrah commended the rank and file of the NDC for their enormous contribution to the development of the nation, especially the promulgation of the 1992 Constitution which has stood the test of time.

He spoke to GBC’s William Owusu Boateng.

Mr Ankrah paid tribute to the founding fathers of the party for their vision and sacrifices.

He said, "the NDC is strategizing to wrestle power from the NPP come 2024.”

