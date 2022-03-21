3
NDC begins house-to-house campaign ahead of 2024 elections – Otukonor hints

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boamah Otukonor has announced that the largest opposition political party in Ghana has started their door to door campaign ahead of 2024 General Elections.

According to him, the NDC has noted the current government is plunged the people of Ghana into economic hardship.

He adds that the rate of corruption and the incompetence displayed by the government has had an adverse effect on the country that needs rescue.

“Are you an NDC member? Then get ready, we are coming to your homes!!From House to House, Door to Door, through any means possible we shall reach you. Let’s do this together, let’s rescue this nation from this corrupt, deceptive, clueless and incompetent Akufo Addo/Bawumia government,” he said in a post shared on Facebook.

The people of Ghana are complaining bitterly about economic hardship in the country.

Cost of living in the country since the beginning of 2022 has skyrocketed with prices of fuel increasing each day and has affected the prices for goods and even services in the country.




