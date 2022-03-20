4
NDC begins house-to-house campaign ahead of 2024 elections – Otukonor hints

Otukonor New2 NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: mynews.com

Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boamah Otokunor has announced that the largest opposition political party in Ghana has started its door-to-door campaign ahead of 2024.

According to him, the current government has plunged the people of Ghana into economic hardship hence the need for the NDC to rescue Ghanaians from its adverse effect.

“Are you an NDC member? Then get ready, we are coming to your homes!! From House to House, Door to Door, through any means possible we shall reach you. Let’s do this together, let’s rescue this nation from this corrupt, deceptive, clueless and incompetent Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government,” he said in a post shared on Facebook.

The people of Ghana are complaining bitterly about economic hardship in the country.

The cost of living in the country since the beginning of 2022 has skyrocketed with prices of fuel increasing each day and has affected the prices for goods and even services in the country.

