NDC berates Cape Coast court registrar over ‘manipulation’ in Assin North MP’s case

National Communications Officer for NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress Sammy Gyamfi has accused the registrar at the Cape Coast High Court of colluding with the governing NPP to manipulate court processes against the Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson .

According to him, the registrar Ustaz Hamza has refused to show up or open the registry of the court to enable lawyers of the embattled MP to file the motion for the trial judge to refer the case to the Supreme Court.



The Cape Coast High Court will today make a ruling on the legitimacy or otherwise for the MP to hold himself out as a legislator.



The petitioner, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, contends that Quayson held dual citizenship as a Ghanaian and a Canadian at the time of his election, and therefore must be restrained from performing the duties of a Member of Parliament.

Below are details of the write up by Sammy Gyamfi:



Folks, it does appear that the Registrar of the Cape Coast High Court, Mr. Ustaz Hamza and some other judicial officers in the Court’s Registry are in cahoots with the New Patriotic Party to prevent lawyers for the Assin North NDC MP from filing certain legal processes before the Trial Judge who has set today for his Judgement on the matter sits this morning.



You will recall that yesterday, the Supreme Court directed lawyers for the Assin North MP to go back to the High Court and make a formal request for the trial judge to refer the case to the Supreme Court on grounds that same borders on the interpretation and enforcement of the Constitution and therefore falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Supreme Court if they are so minded.



In furtherance of this directive, the National Chairman of the NDC and Lawyers for the Assin North MP were at the Court’s registry by 8 am this morning, which is the official time the registry opens, to file the necessary legal processes. As at the time of this writeup, 9 am, the registry and filing room of the Court remain locked and the Registrar and other relevant judicial officers who are paid by the State to facilitate the filing of such legal processes are not at work. All efforts to reach them have proven futile.



This is exactly the same way the Registrar and Registry of the Court behaved in the processes leading to the service of an Order of Injunction on the Assin North MP and counter-attempts by lawyers for the MP to challenge same on 6th January 2021 before the Speakership Election in Parliament.

The NDC can see a deliberate and evil conspiracy between the Court’s registry and the NPP to manipulate the court processes and decision in their favour, all in an effort to steal the Assin North seat from the NDC. And this begs the question as whether or not the trial judge is privy or party to this shameful conduct of the Court’s registry.



It is very shameful to say the least, that Judicial officers who are supposed to exhibit independence, impartiality and professionalism in their work have compromised their integrity and are lending themselves as pliant tools for the manipulation of judicial processes by the desperate and despotic NPP/Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.



Sad day for judicial independence. The NPP can have its way today, but the truth shall surely prevail at the end of it all!



Sammy Gyamfi Esq.