NDC brought galamsey to Ghana, it is their surname – Wontumi claims

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being responsible for the menace of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

He alleged that the NDC government, in 2013, seized his mining equipment, which it shared among its members, who started using it to mine gold.



In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Wontumi added that galamsey has become a topical issue now only because the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is fighting it and not because the menace is pervasive.



“NDC introduced galamsey in Ghana. Galamsey can only be attached to the NDC. They are the ones who brought galamsey to Ghana.



“In 2013 when they (the NDC) collapsed my business, they seized 500 of my excavators and 295 containers. After seizing this equipment, they shared it among themselves. That is how Kweku Boahene got an excavator because he does not have the money to buy any mining equipment.



“After sharing my equipment, they began mining indiscriminately. They are the ones who started mining irresponsibly and that is how come galamsey started. Galamsey has only become a national issue now because Nana Addo is fighting it and everybody is talking about it,” he said in Twi.

“So, if we are talking about galamsey, it is the NDC who are responsible for it. It is their surname,” he reiterated.



Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have called for the prosecution of Wontumi for his company’s, Akonta Mining’s, alleged galamsey activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, directed the Forestry Commission to suspend the operations of Akonta Mining Company in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve of the Amenfi West Municipal Assembly.



According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs office of the Ministry on Friday, September 30, 2022, the company owned by Wontumi has been engaging in mining activities in the forest without a permit.



