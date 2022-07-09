NDC built a robust economic foundation, 'hasty' NPP govt ruined it – Osei Akoto

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

National Organizer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has indicated that the erstwhile John Mahama administration laid a robust economic foundation before exiting office in 2017.

According to him, without the efforts and achievements of former President Mahama’s government, the country would have been in ruins earlier than expected.



Osei Akoto disclosed that Ghana’s economy was on the verge of restoration during his tenure and provided an exit plan from the IMF programme.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, the NDC spokesperson alleged that the Akufo-Addo led government ruined the successes ripped from the labour of the previous NDC government.



“Between the year 2017 when the Akufo-Addo government was elected into office, we all knew that Ghana’s economy was very robust. We saw that we had single digit for inflation rate so what brought us to where we currently are as a country?” he quizzed.

“All was the good works of the previous John Mahama’s government who left office for Akufo-Addo and Bawumia. The initiatives of John Mahama that propelled Ghana into the stage where we were in a single digit inflation rate. The 2017 budget was drafted by the NDC government and it was just around mid year that the NPP government change a little things from the budget. We laid a very good foundation and that was what brought the country this far. Some of these foundations was the mobilization of the revenue where we introduced a couple of new taxes which gradually was helping us exit the IMF program somewhere around 2019,” he said.



“Again, we brought two other fields in addition to what we already had with the Jubilee fields, at the time the only source of extraction. With their additions we had over 170,000 barrels which was enjoyed my Nana Akufo-Addo. This shows that we had the vision to revamp our economy to the promise land but this current government was just in a rush,” he added.



Henry Osei Akoto further noted “claims of World Bank boasting investor confidence in Ghana through the IMF is overrated. Unless we are able to sustain the economy after the IMF has done its part.”