NDC calls for Police intervention over military intimidations at Jaman South

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Jaman South Municipal Assembly, is calling for police intervention in the upcoming confirmation exercise to be held for the assembly’s Chief Executive (MCE) nominee on October 2, 2021.

According to the party’s Constituency Executives, the call was necessitated by intelligence they have gathered on alleged intimidation of assembly members with the motive of influencing their decision to confirm the nominee, Andrews Bediako.



They noted that the intimations are being perpetrated by some military officers on the instruction of both the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye), and the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene.



“The party has picked intelligence to the effect that military men are used to intimidating assembly members to confirm MMDCEs nominees in the Bono Region by the Regional Chairman of the NPP and the Regional Minister in Bono”, a statement signed and issued by the Constituency Secretary, Mensah Jacob on October 1, 2021, said.



It added: “The party is not against the confirmation of various MMDCEs in the region but we are against the use of the military to intimidate Assembly members to confirm the nominees.”

They, therefore, are calling on the Jaman South Municipal Police Commander to take charge of all security-related issues pertaining to the exercise to avoid any disturbance.



Below is the full statement issued by the party’s Constituency Secretary.



